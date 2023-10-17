Gurugram civic body fines 53 people for violating GRAP norms

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has imposed an overall fine of Rs 2.39 lakh on 53 violators for carrying out prohibited activities under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), an official said on Tuesday.

These include a fine of Rs 1.20 lakh on 11 violators in the case of throwing debris; Rs 15,000 on 3 violators for burning garbage; Rs 19,000 on 26 violators for spreading garbage; and Rs 85,000 against 13 violators who did not follow the solid waste management rules.

It may be noted that the Commission for Air Quality Management implemented GRAP in the National Capital Region on October 1.

Under this, instructions have been given to the concerned departments to control the level of pollution and restrictions have also been imposed by the Commission on many activities that increase pollution.

There is also a provision to impose fines as per rules on those who do not follow GRAP.

The MCG officials said that in compliance with GRAP, the civic authority is using 14 machines for mechanised sweeping of roads to control the pollution level, and sprinkling of water through tankers on the construction sites of Municipal Corporation to prevent dust from flying.

Apart from this, those doing activities prohibited under GRAP are also being monitored and the corporation's teams are taking action to issue challans as per their rules, the official added.

Naresh Kumar, Nodal Officer and Joint Commissioner of Environment and Sustainability Wing of MCG said, that under the GRAP burning garbage, throwing garbage and debris in public places, and keeping and transporting construction material without covering it is prohibited.

"It has been made mandatory to follow environmental rules in construction and demolition activities. Continuous action is being taken against those doing banned activities. Citizens are requested to neither do activities that increase pollution themselves nor allow others to do so. If any person does this, information against the violates can be shared on the toll-free number 1800-180-1817," he said.