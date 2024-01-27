HAM-S core committee meeting underway, RJD offers CM's post to Manjhi

Live
As the political crisis deepens in Bihar, the Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) has called the meeting of its core committee at the residence of Jitan Ram Manjhi which is currently underway in Patna.
Patna: As the political crisis deepens in Bihar, the Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) has called the meeting of its core committee at the residence of Jitan Ram Manjhi which is currently underway in Patna.
Sources said that Jitan Ram Manjhi, his son Santosh Kumar Suman and all other four MLAs are present in the meeting to discuss the future strategy.
Jitan Ram Manjhi has also got an offer from RJD for the Chief Minister’s post. RJD has also offered him that any MLA from his party can take the post of the Chief Minister.
It is believed that Jitan Ram Manjhi may not go with the RJD but may form an alliance with JD-U and BJP.
BJP State President Samrat Choudhary also reached out to Jitan Ram Manjhi and assured him that his party’s interest will be taken care of after the next government is formed in the state.
Manjhi is already an ally of NDA and is likely to go with Nitish Kumar.
JD-U's Chief Nitish Kumar is likely to take oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the 9th time on Sunday. Bihar had a coalition government head by Nitish Kumar and supported by RJD along with other alliance parties. Nitish Kumar's JD-U was also an ally of Congress-led INDIA bloc.