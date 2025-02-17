Handcuffed, shackled

Chandigarh: Deportees, on board the US military aircraft which landed at the Amritsar airport late on Saturday carrying 117 illegal Indian immigrants, have claimed that they were handcuffed, and their legs were chained during the journey.

The C-17 aircraft, which landed at the Amritsar airport around 11.35 pm on Saturday, was carrying the second batch of Indians to be deported by the Donald Trump administration as part of its crackdown on illegal immigrants after February 5.

A third plane carrying over 100 deportees is expected to land on Sunday, with the maximum number of deportees from Haryana.

Daljit Singh, who was among the deportees who reached Amritsar on Saturday night, told reporters that they were handcuffed, and their legs were chained during the journey. “Our legs were chained, and hands were also cuffed,” Daljit told reporters in Hoshiarpur.

Another deportee, Sourav, who reached his village Chandiwala in Punjab's Ferozepur district on Sunday, said that they were shackled en route to Amritsar. “We were handcuffed, and our legs were chained,” the 20-year-old deportee said.