Hands Donated Of A Brain Dead Dead Person In Madhya Pradesh For The Very First Time

A teenage girl in Mumbai received transplanted hands from a 52-year-old brain dead woman. The donor was a woman named Vinita Khajanchi who resides in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.



On the morning of January 13, Vinita Khajanchi was admitted to a private hospital in Indore because of a serious brain ailment. She was determined to be brain dead two days later.

According to Dr. Sanjay Dixit, dean of the government-run Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College and secretary of the Indore Society for Organ Donation, his was the first time in the history of the state that both hands of a person who was brain dead were donated. He said that Khajanchi's hands were transported to Mumbai on a special jet on Monday. Having been born without limbs, an 18-year-old Mumbai woman will get hands transplants at a private hospital.

Khajanchi's lungs were flown to Chennai, according to Sandeepan Arya, a representative of the non-profit Muskan Group, which promotes organ donation, and would be donated to two patients in need. Additionally, beneficiaries in Indore will receive her liver and kidneys, reported The Logical Indian.

Meanwhile, the woman's family had also given their consent for the donation of her skin, eyes, lungs, liver, and kidneys that should be praised. Sunil Khajanchi, the spouse of Vinita Khajanchi, runs a transportation business and the couple has two daughters.