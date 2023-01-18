Hands Donated Of A Brain Dead Dead Person In Madhya Pradesh For The Very First Time
A teenage girl in Mumbai received transplanted hands from a 52-year-old brain dead woman. The donor was a woman named Vinita Khajanchi who resides in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.
On the morning of January 13, Vinita Khajanchi was admitted to a private hospital in Indore because of a serious brain ailment. She was determined to be brain dead two days later.
According to Dr. Sanjay Dixit, dean of the government-run Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College and secretary of the Indore Society for Organ Donation, his was the first time in the history of the state that both hands of a person who was brain dead were donated. He said that Khajanchi's hands were transported to Mumbai on a special jet on Monday. Having been born without limbs, an 18-year-old Mumbai woman will get hands transplants at a private hospital.
Khajanchi's lungs were flown to Chennai, according to Sandeepan Arya, a representative of the non-profit Muskan Group, which promotes organ donation, and would be donated to two patients in need. Additionally, beneficiaries in Indore will receive her liver and kidneys, reported The Logical Indian.