Hanuman Beniwal Set To Contest General Elections As Alliance Candidate From Nagaur, Says Sources

Hanuman Beniwal, the leader of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) and current Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Rajasthan's Nagaur, is reportedly gearing up to contest the forthcoming general elections under the banner of the opposition INDIA bloc from the same parliamentary constituency. Sources have revealed that Beniwal's request for a ticket from the Barmer seat was disregarded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), leading him to explore alternative options, including approaching the Congress party.

A former BJP stalwart and Lok Sabha Member of Parliament, Beniwal is said to be on the verge of finalizing an alliance with the Congress party, positioning himself as their candidate for the upcoming elections. The decision to align with Congress stems from the BJP's refusal to accommodate him in Barmer, coupled with internal dynamics, such as Harendra Mirdha, the Congress candidate for Barmer, being hesitant to contest against Jyoti Mirdha, a BJP nominee and his niece.

Given the vacant seat in Nagaur and the absence of a strong contender from the Congress, party insiders suggest that Beniwal is likely to emerge as their candidate, with the RLP and Congress alliance expected to be formalized imminently.

Hanuman Beniwal's political trajectory has been marked by a transition from the BJP to founding his own party, the RLP, in 2018. Speculation about an alliance with the Congress had been brewing, and recent developments confirm Beniwal as the favored choice for the upcoming elections, particularly in areas where the Congress lacks prominent candidates.

In the previous parliamentary elections, Beniwal secured victory over BJP's Jyoti Mirdha with an impressive margin of 181,260 votes. Subsequently, he contested the assembly elections from the Khinwsar constituency in Nagaur, in collaboration with the Azad Samaj Party (ASP). Although the RLP-ASP alliance contested a significant number of seats, only Beniwal managed to clinch victory in his stronghold of Khinwsar, showcasing his political prowess and influence in the region.