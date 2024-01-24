Haryana CM inaugurates 60 Amrit Sarovars

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday urged the residents to use water judiciously and avoid wastage.

The Chief Minister was virtually addressing the people of the state after inaugurating 60 Amrit Sarovars from Dult village in the Tohana assembly constituency of Fatehabad district. Out of the 60 ponds, 31 are located in Fatehabad district.

Khattar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the Amrit Sarovar Mission in 2022 to rejuvenate the country's ponds.

He said that under this mission, the goal was to rejuvenate 1,650 ponds in every district of Haryana, as per the plan of having 75 ponds in each district from May 1, 2002.

“Haryana has constructed 2,078 Amrit Sarovars. An additional 200 Amrit Sarovars will be constructed in the upcoming month,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that to rejuvenate ponds in the state the Haryana Pond and Wastewater Management Authority has been established and it has been directed to survey the ponds.

“According to the survey, 19,649 ponds have been identified in the state, with approximately 18,000 ponds in rural areas and 900 in urban areas. Out of these ponds, about 11,000 are polluted, and efforts are being made for their rejuvenation,” the Chief Minister said.