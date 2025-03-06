Haryana CM reviews development projects in Gurugram

Gurugram: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini while presiding over a review meeting on the various development projects in Gurugram district on Thursday, instructed concerned officials to expedite the implementation of major state government projects and ensure their timely completion.

He said that officers must ensure high-quality work while maintaining a swift pace, and not allow any laxity in the development process. The meeting was attended by Industry and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh, Sohna MLA Tejpal Tanwar, Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi (via video conference), and Principal Advisor D.S. Dhesi.

After receiving a detailed report on the sewerage, drainage, sanitation, water supply, construction and demolition (C&D) waste, and road systems from the relevant departmental officers, the Chief Minister said that development of infrastructure is very important to establish new dimensions of development in the district.

He urged all departments to work in coordination and ensure that the stipulated timelines for these projects are adhered to. He further stated that since the government is accountable to the public, it is crucial that officials regularly monitor the progress of all ongoing development projects.

In cases where delays are caused by the concerned agencies, he said that penalties should be imposed and FIRs be filed. While reviewing the cleanliness system in the corporation area, the Chief Minister said that Gurugram is a key driver of the state's economic development.

He said that it is our collective moral responsibility to ensure the city remains clean and beautiful. To address the issue of manpower, the Chief Minister suggested that sanitation workers could be engaged as needed in the relevant areas through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN).

The meeting also included in-depth discussions on improving the door-to-door garbage collection system in the corporation area. While instructing the officers of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), the Chief Minister said that the renovation work on all roads must be completed promptly to ensure a smooth and safe traffic system for the public.

He said that there is still ample time before the monsoon season, and therefore, officers should ensure the work is completed by the end of June.

The meeting also revealed that GMDA manages 284.5 km of road, with 135 km of road renovation already completed. Following the removal of GRAP restrictions, renovation work on an additional 100 km of roads commenced on February 15 and is expected to be completed within the stipulated timeframe.

The Chief Minister directed that the removal of C&D waste be expedited, along with the upgradation of the drainage system and the metro expansion project, while ensuring transparency and efficiency in their implementation. It was also informed in the meeting that the current water requirement of 270 cusecs in Gurugram is being met through the GWS and NCR channels. However, there is a need to remodel the GWS canal to meet the district's future water demands.

A plan has been proposed to redesign the canal and convert it into a pipeline, which will not only eliminate issues like water leakage but also ensure better water quality due to the covered structure.

The total cost for this project is estimated at around Rs 3,000 crore. The Chief Minister said that, in light of Gurugram's growing water requirements, a separate provision for this project will be included in the upcoming budget.

In the meeting, Industry and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh said that before undertaking any road renovation work in Gurugram, the de-silting of drains along the roads should be completed. He said that officers should ensure that the consent of the concerned Resident Welfare Association (RWA) is obtained before proceeding with any development work in the area.

In response to a question about the budget, Saini said that this is the first budget of the third government. As such, suggestions were sought from various stakeholders.

"The government has received over 10,000 suggestions through the portal, which include input from women, businessmen, entrepreneurs, progressive farmers, horticulturists, and startups. Efforts are being made to ensure the budget meets the expectations of the people of the state," he said.



