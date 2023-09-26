Live
Haryana CM rides motorcycle to reach airport
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday rode a Royal Enfield motorcycle in his hometown Karnal to reach the airport.
Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday rode a Royal Enfield motorcycle in his hometown Karnal to reach the airport.
The Chief Minister has declared every Tuesday as car-free day in Karnal.
As the Chief Minister was riding solo on the motorcycle, his security personnel were following him on motorcycles.
Khattar was to fly to Punjab’s Amritsar city to attend the 31st meeting of the Northern Zonal Council (NZC) later in the day.
The meeting will be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, whereas as the Chief Ministers of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan will participate in it along with the Administrator of Chandigarh and Lieutenant Governors of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Delhi.
