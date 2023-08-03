Haryana Forms Committee To Probe Social Media's Role In Nuh Clashes, Extends Internet Suspension

Haryana has established a three-member committee to examine recent social media posts in the context of the Nuh clashes. Home Minister Anil Vij emphasized the significant role played by these platforms in fueling the recent communal violence. Internet access will remain suspended in certain parts of the state until August 5.



He stated that they have constituted a three-member committee to investigate the Nuh incident's connection with social media. The committee will scrutinize posts on all social media platforms from July 21 to July 31. If anyone is found to have posted anything provocative, appropriate legal action will be taken against them.

On Monday afternoon, clashes erupted in Nuh between two groups after a religious procession was attacked, leading to the death of two home guards and injuries to numerous people, including around 20 policemen.

Addressing the situation, Chief Minister ML Khattar assured that justice would be served to the victims and their families, ensuring that innocent individuals would not face any actions. However, the region, particularly Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal districts, and three sub-divisions of Gurugram, continues to experience tense conditions.

In an effort to prevent the spread of misinformation and rumors through social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, etc., and to avoid mobilization of violent agitators, the Home Secretary of Haryana ordered the suspension of mobile internet services. The goal is to prevent further loss of life and damage to public and private properties caused by arson, vandalism, and other violent activities.