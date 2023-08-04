Haryana Government Claims Normalcy Returns To Nuh After Communal Clashes; Congress Demands High Court-Supervised Probe

On August 3, 2023, the Haryana government stated that Nuh was witnessing a return to normalcy after recent communal clashes, and the situation in Nuh and neighboring districts was now under control. However, the Congress party criticized the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party-Jannayak Janta Party alliance government, holding them responsible for the violence, and demanded an impartial investigation supervised by the High Court.



During a press conference, Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Home) T.V.S.N. Prasad reported that a total of 93 FIRs had been lodged, leading to the arrest of 176 individuals linked to the violence. Out of these FIRs, 46 were registered in Nuh district, three in Faridabad district, 23 in Gurugram district, three in Rewari district, and 18 in Palwal district.

Mr. Prasad assured that the situation in Nuh and the nearby regions was entirely under control, and there were signs of gradual normalization in the Nuh area. However, temporary suspension of Internet services would remain in place until Saturday. He emphasized that further actions would be determined based on a thorough assessment of the situation.

The attack on the cyber police station in Nuh was a matter of concern, and authorities were committed to conducting a comprehensive investigation into the incident. To enhance security measures, a permanent center for the Rapid Action Force was planned to be established in Nuh.

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, called for a judicial inquiry, overseen by the High Court, into the Nuh violence. He emphasized the need to hold instigators and rioters accountable for their actions.

Mr. Hooda accused the BJP-JJP government of being responsible for the violence, stating that they had failed to grasp the sensitivity of the situation and take necessary precautions. He pointed out that the local police had already alerted the government about the potential for unrest, but no appropriate actions were taken.

The former Chief Minister expressed his concern over the devastating consequences of the riots, which did not benefit any side and led to innocent people suffering. He cited incidents of shops belonging to innocent shopkeepers being burned, attacks on houses, and loss of many lives. The unrest also forced offices, schools, and multinational companies to shut down. Mr. Hooda strongly criticized the BJP-JJP government for mishandling law and order and concluded that they were unfit to remain in power.

As of now, the violent clashes during the Brijmandal Jalabhishek Yatra on July 31 in Nuh have resulted in the deaths of six individuals, including two Home Guards and four civilians.