Haryana govt to launch World Bank-funded ‘water secure’ program

The Haryana government plans to launch the ‘Water Secure Haryana’ program, an initiative of Rs 5,700 crore, of which Rs 4,000 crore ($500 million) will be supported by the World Bank under its Program-for-Results framework. The six-year program, expected to commence in 2026, aims to transform the state’s irrigation and water management systems through integrated, data-driven, and performance-based approaches.

At a meeting with World Bank representatives on Thursday, Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi described the program as a “paradigm shift” in the state’s approach to water management.

He said the initiative would play a key role in achieving the vision of making Haryana India’s first truly water-secure state by the end of this program in 2032.

The Chief Secretary highlighted that this project shall have a component of Participatory Irrigation Management (PIM) and requested the World Bank to add valuable suggestions in this context. A senior World Bank representative described the initiative as “not just an irrigation project”, it is the state’s blueprint to become India’s first truly water-secure state.

The program will directly intervene in 14 strategic irrigation clusters spanning 18 districts, covering a culturable command area (CCA) of 363,546 hectares.

On a similar pattern, the remaining districts will be covered with funding from NABARD, the state Budget or other agencies.

While the physical interventions will focus on specific clusters, the planning and institutional reforms will benefit all 22 districts.

A total of 1,798 km of canals across 14 strategic irrigation clusters will be upgraded with advanced automation and real-time monitoring systems like RTDAS and SCADA.

Nearly 80 water bodies in various districts of southern Haryana will be rejuvenated to enhance groundwater recharge, and water from four major sewage treatment plants in Jind, Kaithal and Gurugram will be treated and reused to irrigate 11,500 hectares of farmland.