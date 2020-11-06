Haryana Police submits challan in college student killing case

Chandigarh: The Haryana Police on Friday presented a challan in the killing of college student Nikita Tomar in Ballabhgarh within 11 days of the crime even as a state Minister told the Assembly that police was probing the 'love jihad' angle to the crime.

Nikita, 21, was shot dead in broad daylight outside her college on October 26 while she was returning home from college, triggering a public uproar.

Both accused Tausif and Rehan were arrested a day after the crime.

A five-member Special Investigating Team (SIT) probing the murder submitted a 700-page charge sheet in the local court. "The charge sheet contains digital, forensic and material evidence, besides statements of 60 witnesses, including a woman," a police official told the media.

In a related development, Home Minister Anil Vij informed the Assembly here on Friday that the police was investigating 'love jihad' angle to the crime. "There have been complaints of first trapping women in love and then forcing them to change religion. I have asked officials to collect data on such cases of change of religion after marriage," he said.

According to the Minister, Tausif, 22, belongs to a political family. In 2018, he allegedly attempted to kidnap Nikita, following which an FIR was registered.

"But it was taken back due to pressure. He is a relative of one of the members of this House," Vij said.

He said that the state will bring a law against 'love jihad'.

Soon after the crime, Police Commissioner OP Singh had formed 10 teams from the Crime Branch to arrest the culprits.

The victim's family claimed that she was attacked by Tausif who was infatuated with her and committed the crime after she refused his proposals repeatedly. The other accused is his accomplice, they said.

After the killing, massive protests were held in the Haryana town, with the protestors seeking strict action against the accused. The victim's mother, who also sat on protest, had allegedly said that she won't cremate her daughter until the two accused were killed in an encounter.

Friends of the woman too held protests outside her college to demand stringent punishment to the culprits.