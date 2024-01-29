Live
Haryana to fill 13,000 Group D posts
Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Monday said the state Staff Selection Commission would be recruiting over 13,000 people for Group D posts, including 500 for departments, boards, and corporations.
Presiding over a meeting with senior officers of the departments here, he directed them to upload details of vacant Group D positions on the portal within three days. District officers joined the meeting virtually.
The Director General, Human Resources Department has been nominated as the appointing authority. Kaushal said for making recruitment on 13,000 Group D posts, a demand letter has been sent to the selection commission by the departments. "There will be a common cadre of these employees, who will be deployed in various departments and districts."
The Chief Secretary directed administrative secretaries and heads of departments to resend the demand letter to the commission, ensuring consistency in the number of posts requested.