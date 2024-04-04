Haryana Women’s Commission summons Surjewala over remarks against Hema Malini

Chandigarh: Haryana Women's Commission on Thursday summoned Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala over his controversial remarks against BJP’s MP Hema Malini.

Taking suo motu cognizance of media reports, commission chairperson Renu Bhatia said Surjewala has been asked to present himself before the panel on April 9 and give a clarification. She said his indecent remarks hurt the dignity of a woman.

The commission's action comes in the wake of Surjewala's “vile and sexist” remarks against Malini a day earlier.

BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya shared a video in which Surjewala could be heard making the comment against Malini.

“Congress MP Randeep Surjewala makes a vile sexist comment, that is demeaning and derogatory, not just for Hema Malini, who is an accomplished individual, but women in general.”

Clarifying on his remark, Surjewala said the BJP’s IT Cell has developed a habit of distorting facts and spreading lies. He clarified that he neither intended to insult Hema Malini nor hurt anyone.

In a post on X, he said, “Listen to the full video -- I said, ‘we also respect Hema Malini a lot because she is married to Dharmendra ji and is our (bahu) daughter-in-law.”

“My statement was only that in public life, everyone should be accountable to the people, be it (Haryana CM) Nayab Saini-ji, or (former CM) Khattar-ji, or myself,” he added.

Senior Punjab BJP leader Jai Inder Kaur condemned the “sexist” remark, saying, “This clearly shows the regressive thinking of the Indian National Congress and its leaders.”

She further said: “The sexist comment made by Surjewala is very demeaning and derogatory, not just for Hema Malini, but for women in general. The public will surely teach them a lesson in the upcoming elections. This statement has pained and hurt the sentiments of all of the women across the nation.”