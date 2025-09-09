Haryana youth shot dead in US

Chandigarh: A 26-year-old man from a village in Haryana’s Jind district was shot dead in California in the US allegedly by a local when he tried to stop him from urinating on the road outside the store where he worked, according to his family.

The head of Barah Kalan village in Jind, Suresh Kumar Gautam, said on Monday that the youth, Kapil, from his village, who had gone to the US nearly three years ago, was murdered on Saturday.

“Kapil was shot dead by a resident when he tried to stop him from urinating in public,” the village head said over the phone, quoting the victim’s family. He said Kapil worked in the store’s security in the US.

“While Kapil was on duty, he saw a man urinating on the road outside the store where he worked and objected to it. The man had an argument with him and the accused then took out a gun and shot him dead.

“Later, Kapil’s family received information about the incident,” he said.

He said the family has been inconsolable ever since the tragic news came.

“Kapil is survived by his parents and two sisters, one of whom is married. His father is a farmer and has a small land holding,” he said. Gautam urged the central and Haryana governments to help bring back the mortal remains of the youth.