Hasina in shock, govt giving her time

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told an all-party meeting on Tuesday that Bangladeshi leader Sheikh Hasina, who has arrived in India after quitting as prime minister, was in shock at the turn of events, sources said. The government is giving her time to recover, before enquiring about her future plans, Jaishankar said, briefing political leaders in the Parliament House.

The minister said India has spoken to the Bangladesh Army chief to ensure the safety of more than 10,000 Indian students in that country and also taken up the issue of attacks on Hindu minorities, according to a couple of leaders who attended the meeting.

Replying to questions from various leaders, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Jaishankar did not outright rule out the role of foreign countries in the unrest in Bangladesh, but emphasised that the situation is too fluid and that the government has been keeping a watch on the evolving scenario, they said.



Gandhi had asked if foreign governments might be involved in fuelling the crisis in Bangladesh. He had also enquired about the immediate and long-term strategy to deal with the situation, the sources said, adding that questions regarding Hasina’s future role in her country’s politics were asked as well.

The minister, however, was at pains to explain that Bangladesh is in a state of flux and its situation is far from stable, suggesting that it is too early for him to be categorical about a lot of issues.

Hasina has arrived in India along with some close relatives, he said, adding that the national security adviser is taking appropriate measures for their security.

An opposition leader, who attended the meeting, said a reference was made about the instability in the neighbourhood, not in the least following the toppling of the Hasina government, which was seen as India’s most dependable ally. “We suggested to the government to plan accordingly and enhance the security on borders as well,” he said.