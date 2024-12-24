HC extends Sengar’s interim bail till Jan 20

New Delhi : The Delhi High Court on Monday extended till January 20, the interim bail of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar, who is serving a 10-year jail term in the custodial death case of the Unnao rape survivor’s father.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri, while hearing Sengar’s plea to extend the interim bail on medical grounds, noted that a division bench of the high court has also extended his interim suspension of sentence for further one month in the main Unnao rape case.

“In view of the December 20 order of the division bench the appellant’s sen-tence shall remain suspended till January 20, 2025, on which date he would surrender. “The order be communicated to the jail superintendent concerned,” Justice Ohri said.

A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma, while dealing with the main Unnao rape case on December 20, extended the politician’s interim bail till January 20 when he will surrender before jail. The court imposed certain conditions on Sengar, such as not moving out of his residence except for visit-ing AIIMS for follow-up treatment and not leaving Delhi.

The division bench has said, “Considering the overall medical condition of the appellant (Sengar), this court is of the opinion that the period for which the suspension is being sought is long.

However in order to enable the appellant to recover from his eye surgery, scrotal pain and the bleeding issues that he is facing while defecation, the ex-tension of interim bail for a period of one month is directed.”

It has made clear that no further extension will be granted. The division bench on December 5 directed interim suspension of his sentence till December 20. Noting Sengar was granted a similar relief by the division bench in the rape case, the single judge had also suspended his sentence till December 20 in the custodial death case and granted him 10 days of interim bail. He was con-victed of raping the minor survivor and sentenced to imprisonment for the re-mainder of his life on December 20, 2019.