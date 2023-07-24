Head constable files complaintsagainst KSRP officials

Benguluru: Allegations have been made against the senior officials of KSRP that they are asking for bribes to give duty and leave whenever they want. Frustrated Head Constable Omkarappa has complained to ADGP (ADGP) Seemanth Kumar Singh against abuse of power by senior KSRP officers of 9th batch near Kudlu.

KSRP RPI Ravi of 9th batch near Kudlu, RSI Mahantesh Bannappa Gowdar is asking for a bribe of 10,000 per month to render duty wherever required. Head Constable Omkarappa has complained that they are asking Rs 500 to give leave. Also, anyone who wants night duty or day duty should be bribed. Omkarappa alleged that they are taking this money through GooglePay and PhonePe. Recently, police constables of Kalaburagi had accused that their senior police officers and superiors are sending them to collect Hafta. Fed up with the actions of the authorities, Chandrakant, a staff member of Traffic Station 1 of Kalaburagi Nagar, tried to commit suicide. Apart from that, the constables had also alleged that they had transferred 59 personnel who were not wanted by them under the jurisdiction of Kalaburagi Nagar Police Commissionerate.