Health Ministry launches 'myCGHS' iOS app with security features

New Delhi: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday launched the 'myCGHS' app for the iOS ecosystem of devices with security features like two-factor authentication and the functionality of mPIN.

The app is designed to enhance access to Electronic Health Records, information, and resources for Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) beneficiaries.

"The myCGHS app is an essential leap for CGHS in the realm of healthcare services. It empowers CGHS beneficiaries with convenient access to essential healthcare features right at their fingertips," said Apurva Chandra, Union Health Secretary.

"This initiative aligns with the government's vision of leveraging technology to enhance the quality and accessibility of healthcare services," he added. According to the ministry, the myCGHS app facilitates a wide range of services, including booking and cancellation of online appointments, downloading CGHS card and index card, accessing lab reports from CGHS labs, checking medicine history, checking medical reimbursement claim status, accessing referral details, locating nearby wellness centres, and more.

The app is developed by the technical teams of the National Informatics Centre (NIC) Himachal Pradesh and NIC Health Team. The myCGHS app will now be available for download on both iOS and Android platforms, free of charge.