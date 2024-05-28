Heatwave to decline from May 30

New Delhi: With the onset of the monsoon in the next few days, there will be a respite in the heatwave sweeping the country, the IMD said on Monday.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the heatwave across India will likely decline from May 30 and warns of severe heatwave over northwest India over the next three days.

The weather office had earlier issued alerts for Delhi and Rajasthan as temperatures soared to 50 degrees in certain areas. The scorching heatwave conditions continue in Rajasthan, with temperatures ranging between 45 and 49 degrees Celsius in most districts. Amidst the heat, people are coming out only when necessary, trying to protect themselves from the heat.