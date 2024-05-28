  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Heatwave to decline from May 30

Heatwave to decline from May 30
x
Highlights

New Delhi: With the onset of the monsoon in the next few days, there will be a respite in the heatwave sweeping the country, the IMD said on Monday....

New Delhi: With the onset of the monsoon in the next few days, there will be a respite in the heatwave sweeping the country, the IMD said on Monday.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the heatwave across India will likely decline from May 30 and warns of severe heatwave over northwest India over the next three days.

The weather office had earlier issued alerts for Delhi and Rajasthan as temperatures soared to 50 degrees in certain areas. The scorching heatwave conditions continue in Rajasthan, with temperatures ranging between 45 and 49 degrees Celsius in most districts. Amidst the heat, people are coming out only when necessary, trying to protect themselves from the heat.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X