Heavy rain, thunderstorm lash Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Heavy rain and thunderstorm lashed Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on Saturday.

Normal life was thrown out of gear in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and nearby areas following heavy downpour, thunderstorm and lightning strikes in the afternoon.

Reports said at least five persons died after being struck by lightning at different places in the State. Two persons were killed as lightning struck them at Niladri Prasad in Khurda district.

At Talabarakote village in Dhenkanal district, a woman was struck by lightning in her house. She was shifted to Athagarh Sub-Divisional Hospital where she succumbed.

A man died at Darupani village under Mohana police station limits after being struck by lightning when he had gone to a forest to graze sheep. He has been identified as Kailash Pradhan.

In Boudh, a woman was killed at Routbahal village in lightning strike when she had gone to her farmland.

India Meteorological Department on Saturday said isolated heavy rainfall is likely over peninsular India on September 4 while increase in rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall are likely over Odisha from September 4 to 6.

There's a prediction of light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Gangetic West Bengal on Sunday and over Odisha till September 6.