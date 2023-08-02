Heavy rainfall in Odisha; Baitarani, Bansadhara rivers in spate

Bhubaneswar: Baitarani and Bansadhara rivers crossed the danger level on Wednesday following heavy rains in Odisha triggered by a deep depression over Bay of Bengal.



Baitarani river was flowing at 39.14 metres against the danger level of 36.36 metres at Rajghat. Bansadhara river was flowing at 54.90 metres against the danger mark of 54.60 metres near Kashinagar in Gajapati district. The district administration has issued advisory to the local people to remain alert amid fear of inundation of low-lying areas.

The State experienced heavy rainfall and recorded an average rainfall of 83.8 mm during the last 24 hours. The highest rainfall of 390.6 mm was recorded in Boudh block of Boudh district. Four blocks have recorded rainfall of more than 300 mm, 17 blocks more than 200 mm and 68 blocks received rainfall between 100 mm and 200 mm, Met sources said.