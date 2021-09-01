Heavy rains lashes Delhi-NCR causing Traffic jam and waterlogging

New Delhi : Heavy rain in Delhi-NCR for the second consecutive day disturbed life. Due to heavy rains of 6 hours, half of Delhi was seen drowning in water. Due to heavy rain amidst dense clouds, darkness fell in many areas.Vehicles were seen crawling in the morning in all the areas including Minto Bridge, ITO. Heavy rain was seen in areas like Delhi's Lodi Garden, IGI Airport. The Indian Meteorological Department says that, Moderate to heavy rain may continue in all areas of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh (UP Rain), Rajasthan (Rajasthan) with strong thunder.

In Delhi's Munirka area, there was a jam situation due to waterlogging for several feet.The Meteorological Department has also issued an alert for heavy rain and lightning for Delhi and NCR.The Heavy rains are expected to continue for a long time in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad.

Talking about the National Capital Region apart from Delhi, It is raining heavily in Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Tosham, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Narnaul, Mahendragarh and Kosai. In Noida, Greater Noida, Loni Dehat, Indirapuram, Hindon and Ghaziabad too, since morning, the sequence of rain continues amidst dense clouds.

There has also been a sharp drop in the temperature in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana due to rain for two consecutive days.The temperature has dropped to 26-27 degree Celsius in many areas. This has brought relief to the people who are fed up with the heat,However, due to rain in the morning, people going to the office are facing problems.