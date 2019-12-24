Here are the top verdicts from the Supreme Court in 2019

The Supreme Court of India, in the year 2019 had announced some landmark verdicts. The tenure of Ranjan Gogoi, the then Chief Justice of India had made major contributions towards these verdicts. Let's take a look at the monumental verdicts of 2019.

Ayodhya Land Dispute Case:

On November 9, regarding a unanimous verdict, the SC had cleared the decks for construction of the Ram temple at the squabble ite in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Rafale Review Plea:

On November 14, all petitions that were looking for a review of its 2018 judgement had been dismissed by SC giving a clean chit to the Narendra Modi government in the Rafale fighter jet deal with French firm Dassault Aviation.

Contempt case against Rahul Gandhi:

The top court regarding the criminal contempt case in its verdict against the swing taken by Rahul Gandhi for wrongfully attributing the "chowkidar chor hai" to the court.

Sabarimala Review Pleas:

On November 14, SC referring to the Sabarimala case to a larger seven-judge bench. The top court noted that, as it is a matter of religious beliefs it should be cautiously handled and said the entry of Muslim women in mosque, Parsi women and Dawoodi Bohra cases are all similar to issues in the Sabarimala review case.

CJI's Office under RTI:

The Supreme Court on November 13, had ruled that the Chief Justice of India's Office is a public authority and is considered to be coming under the Right to Information Act (RTI). In the majority verdict, however, it also said that protection must be provided to the judges under the clause of confidentiality.

Plea on Maharashtra Government Formation:

On November 26, a floor test was ordered to be held by the SC in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The floor test was said to be broadcasted live and cannot happen on the basis of secret ballot.

Essar Steel Case:

The Supreme Court cleared the takeover of Essar Steel by Arcelor Mittal. It had also ruled that in the resolution plans the Committee of Creditors will have their final say in under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) also National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) cannot interfere with the commercial decisions of CoC.