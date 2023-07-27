Live
- Deputy Chief Minister Claims No Funds for Development
- A flood attack on tribal areas
- Get Ready for Ola S1 Air: Purchase Window Opens July 27th
- DDA indulging in fraud over flats built for the slums dwelling poor in Wazirpur – Rajesh Gupta
- 1& 2 flood warnings were issued at Dowleswaram Barrage within 12 hours
Seerat Kapoor’s role will be ‘turning point’ of musical love story ‘Aakasam Dati Vasthava’
I am a secure actor and love ensemble casts, says Tamannah Bhatia
Deputy Chief Minister Claims No Funds for Development
The Soulful Melody Of The Season- Chanuvuga - Unveiled
Inspection of Visakhapatnam station by DRM
Mangaluru: Trarffic violators get the axe
High Court reserves order on ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque; to announce on Aug 3
The Allahabad High Court has reserved its order on the ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque. The court will announce its verdict on August 3, an official said on Thursday, adding the stay on ASI Survey will continue till then.
Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has reserved its order on the ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque. The court will announce its verdict on August 3, an official said on Thursday, adding the stay on ASI Survey will continue till then.
The Anjuman Mosque Committee moved the high court on Wednesday challenging the order of the Varanasi Court directing the ASI to survey the mosque premises (except for wuzukhana).
This order was passed on an application filed by four Hindu women worshippers who are party to a suit filed before the District Court seeking year-round access to worship inside mosque premises.
The Anjuman Committee argued in the high court that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) was never a party to the suit or never noticed by the Varanasi Court.