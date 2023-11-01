Live
High Court to hear afresh bail pleas in Delhi riots conspiracy case in Jan 2024
The Delhi High Court has said that it will re-hear the bail pleas of several accused persons, including Sharjeel Imam and Khalid Saifi, in the Delhi riots larger conspiracy case.
This decision of the court comes after Justice Siddharth Mridul, who had reserved the verdict in at least three bail pleas, was elevated as the Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court.
This decision of the court comes after Justice Siddharth Mridul, who had reserved the verdict in at least three bail pleas, was elevated as the Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court.
A Division Bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Shailender Kaur will begin hearing the appeals in January 2024.
The bail pleas have been filed by accused individuals, including Sharjeel Imam, Khalid Saifi, Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shadab Ahmed, Athar Khan, Shifa ur Rehman, and Salim Khan.
The accused in the case include Tahir Hussain, Umar Khalid, Khalid Saifi, Ishrat Jahan, Meeran Haider, Gulfisha Fatima, Shifa-Ur-Rehman, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Shadab Ahmed, Tasleem Ahmed, Saleem Malik, and others.
The Delhi Police's appeal to cancel the bail granted to accused Ishrat Jahan will also be heard by the Bench. The Special Bench, previously headed by Justice Mridul, had denied bail to accused Umar Khalid in the case in October last year.