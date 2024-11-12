High-Tech Cannabis Cultivation Busted In Greater Noida Apartment

In Greater Noida, a man named Rahul Chaudhary was arrested for cultivating premium-grade cannabis, known as "OG," inside his apartment using advanced technology. For the past four months, Chaudhary had been growing marijuana in over 50 pots. The accused reportedly sold his illegal product via the dark web.

The illegal operation was uncovered through a joint raid conducted by the Narcotics Department and local police. Upon entering the apartment, authorities discovered multiple rooms converted into a cannabis nursery, with over 50 pots of marijuana. To simulate natural sunlight, Chaudhary had installed special lights to maintain optimal growing conditions for the plants.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Saad Miya Khan, the raid followed a tip-off about the illegal cultivation within a flat in Parsvnath Panorama Society. Police revealed that Chaudhary used the dark web to discreetly fulfill on-demand drug orders.

During the raid, authorities seized cannabis valued at several lakhs of rupees. Chaudhary, originally from Meerut, was arrested, and investigations are ongoing to identify possible associates involved in his illegal operation.