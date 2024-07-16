Himachal CM meets PM Modi, seeks support for green state initiatives

New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought support to make Himachal a green state.



He also appraised the Prime Minister about the state’s initiatives to achieve this goal, according to a statement issued by the Himachal government.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister sought suitable compensation for the state to come out of its obligation to purchase thermal power.

He also highlighted the state’s goal of sustaining entirely on green energy in the near future, saying switching over to electric buses is one of the green initiatives for which he requested approval for RIDF loans under NABARD to fund these buses.

Besides, he also discussed the potential for generating 1,000 MW of hybrid solar and wind energy in Spiti, which could be transmitted through a green corridor utilising the solar, wind, and hydro potential of the Sutlej River basin.

CM Sukhu raised several power-related issues pending with the Central government, the statement said.

He mentioned the long-pending arrears of the state’s share from BBMB and requested the restoration of the Shanan project rights and assets as the lease period had expired.

The Chief Minister also discussed the issue of free power royalty in power projects under SJVN and NHPC, urging the Prime Minister for a favourable decision.

He informed PM Modi about the state’s efforts to boost tourism, with Kangra being developed as the tourism capital of the state.

He also emphasised the importance of expanding the Kangra airport and requested the Centre to bear 50 per cent of the land acquisition cost and provide a special grant for the expansion.

The Chief Minister suggested establishing a tourism SEZ to promote tourism, create jobs, and spur economic development, with Himachal being an ideal starting point.

He also briefed the Prime Minister on the various development initiatives in the state and requested substantial financial assistance to recover from the massive losses suffered during the previous monsoons.

Prime Minister Modi assured CM Sukhu of all possible assistance, the statement said.