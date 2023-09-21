Himachal CM opens renovated Shimla’s Bantony Castle

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu has inaugurated the newly renovated Bantony Castle complex here and said it has been transformed into a vibrant reflection of culture and history.

He said the restored Bantony Castle complex now stands as a testament to Shimla's rich heritage and promises to be a cultural treasure house for generations to adore and learn about the iconic building and the history of 'Shyamla', now Shimla.

Revamped at a cost of Rs 25 crore, it has infused a new life into three historical marvels within the complex.

Spanning across 20,000 square metres, the newly renovated marvel boasts of stunning Anglo-Gothic architecture and is expected to be a major attraction for tourists and locals.

Terming this historically significant marvel as an architectural masterpiece, the Chief Minister said visitors to the Bantony Castle can now explore captivating exhibits dedicated to various facets of history, which include insights into Mahatma Gandhi's visits to Shimla, detailed biographies of Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar and Satyanand Stokes, a

comprehensive history of Shimla city and a tribute to the bravehearts of Indian freedom struggle.

The rich culture of the tribal area of Spiti offering a glimpse into the region’s unique traditions will also be on display, the Chief Minister added.

The Chief Minister witnessed a laser light and sound show, voiced by the Bollywood icon Anupam Kher, depicting the illustrious history of the erstwhile summer capital Shimla, saying it will give an insight into the history and culture of Shimla.