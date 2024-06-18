Himachal give one-time relaxation for recruitment of 1,226 constables

Shimla : The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu, on Tuesday, gave approval to give one-time relaxation for one year in the upper age limit to candidates appearing for the recruitment of 1,226 posts of constable in the Police Department.



Now, the general candidates between the ages of 18 to 26 years, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribe, Other Backward Class, Gorkhas and distinguished sportspersons from 18 to 28 years, and Home Guards between 20 and 29 years will be eligible for the recruitment.



The Cabinet also decided to create and fill more than 6,630 posts in various government departments, including 6,297 early childhood care and education tutors in the Education Department.



It was decided to create and fill 200 posts of medical officers in the Health and Family Welfare Department.



Besides, the Cabinet also gave its nod to fill 22 posts of Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor in various medical colleges, which include three posts of Professor and two posts of Associate Professors in Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar Government Medical College in Nahan. It was also decided to create eight posts of Casualty Medical Officer in the Medical College in Tanda and five posts of Assistant Professor in the Medical College of Chamba, along with supporting staff.



It also gave consent to create 84 posts of various categories in the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Tribunal.



A Cabinet Sub-Committee, under the chairmanship of Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan with Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh and Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani as members, was also set up to suggest guidelines for streamlining the operations of homestays and boost tourism.



It was also agreed to form a Cabinet Sub-Committee to recommend resource mobilisation under the Chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri with Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, and Technical Education Minister Dharmani as its members.



The Cabinet also reviewed the situation of forest fires, drought, water scarcity, and monsoon advancement in the state.