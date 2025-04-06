Himachal lays foundation stone of second phase of British-era Ellerslie

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Sunday laid the foundation stone of hase-II of the British-era Ellerslie building, housing the state secretariat in the state capital.

The project, estimated to cost Rs 19.72 crore, is scheduled for completion by April next year. The upcoming six-storied structure will include three floors for parking, two floors designated for Secretariat offices and other amenities, an official statement said.

Once completed, the facility is expected to significantly decongest the Secretariat complex and enhance accessibility for the public.

The Chief Minister said that the new infrastructure would streamline public movement, provide better amenities and help reduce traffic congestion along the Circular Road.

Interacting with the media, the Chief Minister stated that the state government is open to any form of (central) investigation.

“If the Enforcement Directorate (ED) can conduct raids in Nadaun, then who is stopping the CBI from carrying out an investigation?” he remarked.

He accused the main Opposition BJP of politicising the issue related to the unfortunate death of Chief Engineer Vimal Negi and assured that the state government is committed to a fair and transparent inquiry.

He added that the government is treating the matter with utmost sensitivity and seriousness.

“Everyone wants to know the truth behind Vimal Negi’s death. His wife has also met me and we stand in full sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved family,” the Chief Minister said.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, legislators Mohan Lal Brakta, Sunder Singh Thakur and Harish Janartha, Principal Media Advisor to the Chief Minister Naresh Chauhan, Mayor of Shimla Municipal Corporation Surender Chauhan, Deputy Mayor Uma Kaushal, Additional Chief Secretary Kamlesh Kumar Pant, Secretaries Rajesh Sharma and Priyanka Basu, along with other senior officers were present on the occasion.