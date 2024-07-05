Himachal signs pact to enhance disaster management strategies for children

Shimla: State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) in Himachal Pradesh and Bal Raksha Bharat (BRB) on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance disaster management strategies for the safety, protection and well-being of children during disasters and emergencies.



The partnership represents a significant step toward ensuring that children are safeguarded and supported during disasters and emergencies.

By combining the expertise and resources of SDMA and Bal Raksha Bharat, the pact promises a resilient and child-centric disaster management framework in the state.

Through this pact, both parties would aim to chalk out strategies to mainstreaming volunteer cadres, thus developing mechanisms to integrate Anganwadi workers, teachers, and ASHA workers into a volunteer-based cadre to ensure “zero-day Loss” and “zero death” for children during disasters and emergencies.

The hills of Himachal Pradesh, especially in Chamba, Kinnaur, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur and Una districts, are prone to natural disasters like flash floods, cloudbursts and landslides.