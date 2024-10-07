Hindu Activists Face Legal Action For Alleged Communal Remarks In Shamli

In Shamli district, authorities have filed charges against 47 Hindu activists for allegedly making inflammatory communal statements during an unauthorized gathering. The meeting, which took place on September 29 in Thanabhawan town, was organized to demand the closure of non-vegetarian restaurants and hotels in the vicinity of temples.

The Hindu panchayat, led by Mahant Swami Yashvir from Yog Sadhan Ashram Bhagra, reportedly convened without official permission. Yashvir, who is named in the First Information Report (FIR), along with other activists, had previously protested outside a non-vegetarian establishment on September 24. They called for the shutdown of all such eateries within a 100-meter radius of local temples.

During the demonstration, the group allegedly chanted religious slogans and made provocative remarks against Muslims. Station House Officer Virender Kasana confirmed that a case has been registered against the 47 activists, including seven named individuals, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

In response to the legal action, Hindu activists have announced plans for a protest on October 10 to oppose the charges filed against their associates.