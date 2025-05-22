Hockey lovers call for barring blacklisted firms

Jharsuguda: The dream of a quality hockey stadium in Jharsuguda may become a reality with the district administration deciding to lay an astro turf at the existing facility. The stadium, which was built in 2023 as a grass-based facility, quickly became a hub for hockey and other sports activities, hosting multiple tournaments and summer camps over the last two years. Recognising the need for a modern surface, the district administration sanctioned funds from the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) to upgrade the ground to astro turf.

Following this, the tender process was initiated, first published in February 2025 and again in April 2025 through leading newspapers and online platforms. Six firms have reportedly submitted bids for the project.

However, it has now come to light that several of these firms have previously been blacklisted due to substandard work and are currently facing legal proceedings.

This revelation has triggered outrage among local players, coaches and sports lovers. Members of the Jharsuguda Hockey Association have urged the administration to ensure that no blacklisted or dubious contractors are allowed to execute this crucial project. They emphasised that the stadium is not just an infrastructure project, but a symbol of aspiration for hundreds of young players in the region.

“There should be zero compromise on quality. We want an astro turf that meets international standards and lasts for years. The involvement of blacklisted companies would be a betrayal to the sporting community of Jharsuguda,” said a senior member of the association.

The stakeholders have demanded stringent vetting of the tendering firms and the presence of qualified technical experts to supervise the work. They also appealed to the District Collector and the DMF committee to ensure transparency and accountability in the entire process.

With Jharsuguda emerging as a promising centre for hockey in western Odisha, the timely and high-quality completion of this project is crucial for the future of the sport in the district.