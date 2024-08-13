Hockey stadium sought in Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: The Jharsuguda District Hockey Association on Sunday submitted a memorandum to State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari to set up an International Hockey Indoor Stadium in Jharsuguda.

Hockey Association of Odisha vice-president Jeevan Mohanty and Jharsuguda District Hockey Association member Ashwini Kumar Pandey met Pujariand discussed issues related to promoting hockey.

Mohanty said Jharsuguda is well connected with air, railway and road networks and has proximity to Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh where hockey is a way of life among tribal youths.

The minister assured them that he will take up the issue with the Chief Minister and the Sports Minister.