- Youth should stay away from drugs: Collector Ranjith
- CM in favour of setting up temple tourism circuit: MyNaa Swamy
- TDP to stay away from Visakha local body MLC elections
- Independence Day 2024: Nostalgic Memories of School Celebrations
- ‘Grama Devatalu’ book released
- World Organ Donation Day 2024: Theme, History, Significance, and Inspiring Quotes
- Vikram shares his excitement for ‘Thangalaan’ at Vijayawada promotion
- South Africa's top diplomat promises continuity in foreign policy under GNU
- Rourkela: Women to manage electrical sub-division
- ‘Kanguva’ to showcase ‘The Rise of a King’; trailer unveiled
Hockey stadium sought in Jharsuguda
Highlights
Jharsuguda: The Jharsuguda District Hockey Association on Sunday submitted a memorandum to State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari to set up an International Hockey Indoor Stadium in Jharsuguda.
Hockey Association of Odisha vice-president Jeevan Mohanty and Jharsuguda District Hockey Association member Ashwini Kumar Pandey met Pujariand discussed issues related to promoting hockey.
Mohanty said Jharsuguda is well connected with air, railway and road networks and has proximity to Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh where hockey is a way of life among tribal youths.
The minister assured them that he will take up the issue with the Chief Minister and the Sports Minister.
