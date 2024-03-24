Holi 2024: Pre- and Post-Holi Skin Care Tips to Keep Your Skin Healthy and Safe

Holi, the festival of colours, will be celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm all over the globe on Monday, March 25, 2024. As we eagerly await the opportunity to splatter each other with vibrant coloured powders and water, it is important to remember to take care of our skin even while we revel in peppy colours and laughter. Despite their festive appeal, these colour powders and water balloons can be harmful due to the chemicals and dyes they contain, which can cause allergic reactions, skin irritation, or even temporary discolouration and staining of skin tone and texture.

Health and skin experts warn that the combination of water, dyes, and sunburn can cause pores to become clogged, which can lead to acne and other skin problems, and that Holi celebrations can cause significant skin damage. It is crucial to take precautions to nourish and protect our skin before and after the festival.

Pre-Holi celebration

Applying a thick layer of moisturiser or an oil, such as coconut oil, to your skin will help to form a barrier between your skin and the colour.

Use sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30.

Wear protective clothing, such as full-sleeved shirts, glasses to protect your eyes, and a scarf to prevent colour-related hair damage.

Keep your nails short to avoid colour accumulation inside them.

Instead of chemical-based colours, use herbal colours made from flowers, vegetables, leaves, and other natural sources.

Always check the ingredients of Holi colours before purchasing them.

Post-Holi celebration

After Holi, gently wash off the colours with lukewarm water.

Scrubbing or rubbing your skin to remove colours is a big ‘no’.

Apply moisturiser immediately after a bath over slightly moist skin to help retain moisture.

Do not use retinol, glycolic acid, kojic acid, or Vitamin C on your face after playing with colours because they make your skin more sensitive.

If your skin is irritated, plain coconut oil or aloe vera gel can help soothe and heal it.

After playing Holi, use a soothing and hydrating face mask to reduce inflammation and replenish moisture.

Whether it is pre-Holi rituals or post-festivity remedies, we have you covered with these ten pointers:

Apply a barrier cream

Wear protective clothing

Take care of your scalp

Stay hydrated

Avoid abrasive scrubbing

Use gentle cleansers

Moisturise liberally

Take a lukewarm shower

Prefer aloe-based face pack

Don’t exfoliate

Make sure to properly prepare your skin before playing Holi and then take good care of it afterward. See a dermatologist for help if your skin irritation or allergic reactions last more than a few days.

May the colours of Holi bring exuberance and jubilation to your life. Happy Holi to one and all!