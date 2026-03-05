Holi revelry across Rajasthan

Jaipur: Dhulandi celebrations were held across most districts of Rajasthan on Wednesday, a day after partial observance in some areas due to a lunar eclipse.

The festivities began in major temples across the state in the morning with the application of gulal to deities. Devotees gathered at the revered Govind Devji Temple in Jaipur to take part in the celebrations.

In Jaipur, a Holi Milan ceremony on the lines of Braj traditions was organised at the chief minister’s residence, where Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma played Holi with flowers and colours with visitors.

Domestic and foreign tourists, along with members of former royal families, participated in the celebrations.

The lanes and squares of the old city wore a vibrant look as foreign guests smeared gulal on each other.

Celebrations were also held outside the Tadkeshwar Temple in Jaipur, where locals and tourists joined in large numbers.

In Ajmer’s Pushkar, a large number of tourists attended the International Holi Festival and played with colours. Thousands of revellers gathered at the fairground, danced to the music and participated in the festivities.

Police personnel also took part in Holi celebrations in police lines in various districts. Meanwhile, around 20 students were injured during a Holi event at a private university on the Ajmer highway on Tuesday.