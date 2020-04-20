Home is new office, internet new meeting room: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed to the youth and professionals to adopt a new business model that attaches primacy to care for the poor as well as the planet and emerge as the global nerve centre of complex modern multinational supply chains in the post Covid-19 world.

Sharing thoughts on his LinkedIn profile in the interest of youngsters and professionals, the Prime Minister said the world is in "pursuit of new business models today" and India as a youthful nation known for its innovative zeal can take the lead in providing a new work culture.

"The need of the hour is to think of business models that are easily adaptable," Modi said. He appealed to all big and small shopowners to invest in digital tools, saying these "keep commerce connected, especially in times of crisis".

Noting that it has been a "topsy-turvy start to the third decade of this century", Modi said the deadly novel coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic has brought with it many disruptions and has significantly changed the contours of professional life.