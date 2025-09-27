Hon’ble Prime Minister flags off Amrit Bharat Express between Brahmapur (Odisha) and Udhna (Gujarat)

Posted On: 27 SEP 2025 6:03PM by PIB Ahmedabad: Surat, known as the diamond and textile hub of India, is witnessing rapid growth in passenger and freight movement. To meet the future demands of Gujarat, Indian Railways is undertaking comprehensive measures. These include the redevelopment of Railway Stations in Surat & Udhna and introduction of new passenger and freight trains.

Amrit Bharat Express between Odisha and Gujarat

Today, Hon’ble Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi flagged off the Amrit Bharat Express between Brahmapur (Odisha) and Udhna (Gujarat). It is a new generation train designed for affordable, safe, and long-distance travel.

Features of Amrit Bharat Express:

Modern ergonomic seating with improved design

Fully connected coaches for seamless movement

Twin-engine configuration ensuring higher safety and reliability

Just as Vande Bharat has redefined travel for the middle class, Amrit Bharat Express will provide similar facilities at an affordable fare. The rail service flagged off today will be available at fare of Rs 495 (General class) and Rs 795 (Non-AC sleeper class) per journey.

The train will cover a distance of over 1700 km spread over 22 districts of 5 states (Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha).

Through this new connectivity, entrepreneurs and businesspeople including the youth will be able to find more avenues in textile, diamonds, and related sectors. This train will also benefit pilgrims going to Maa Tara Tarini Shaktipeeth.

Station redevelopment work in Gujarat

The stations of Gujarat are being developed as part of the Master Development plan, keeping the next 50 years in sight. Indian Railways is undertaking comprehensive redevelopment of Railway Stations such as Udhna, Surat, Bilimora, Sachin etc.

The Union Minister took stock of redevelopment work of Udhna Station today. He mentioned that the station is being designed on modern lines. Special emphasis is laid on expanding the capacity of platforms and pit lines.

Earlier in the day, the Union Minister also visited the Surat High Speed Rail Station to review the construction work. Work between Surat-Billimora is progressing rapidly. The civil work of the station is completed with the finishing and utility work currently underway.

During today’s inspection, the minister informed us that modern and innovative technology is being used in this project.

The work on tracks has been progressing at remarkable speed. He mentioned that the first turnout has been successfully installed at Surat station. A turnout is the critical junction of railway tracks. This feature will enable flexibility and smooth operation of high-speed trains.

The tracks also features roller bearings, allowing their smoother and safer movement while the bullet train runs on it at high speed. Additionally, sleepers on the track are made using composite material instead of concrete. This will ensure higher durability, reduced maintenance, and better performance at high speeds.

To further improve passenger comfort and reduce the noise in the environment, a vibration absorption mechanism in the form of dampers has been introduced. These will absorb the noise and shock.

The Union Minister mentioned that with this project we will be able to reach Mumbai from Surat in one hour.

The station redevelopment and track laying is progressing at a steady pace. The High-Speed Rail project will eventually transform connectivity and boost economic activity. The entire stretch of Ahmedabad and Mumbai will become one economic corridor.

The project will also set new benchmarks in railway technology and passenger experience.