Hooda-led Congess Haryana govt stood for '3 Ds': Amit Shah

Sirsa (Haryana): Kicking off the BJP's poll campaign in Haryana for next year's Lok Sabha and then the state assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday slammed the previous Congress government led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda as of three "Ds".

Addressing a public meeting in Sirsa as part of 'Jansampark Abhiyan' to showcase the work done by Narendra Modi government since last nine years, he said that the first D stood for 'darbaris' (courtiers), the second D for 'damad' (son-in-law), and the third D stands for "dealers".

He said that the second D was the government of the "son-in-law of Delhi". "(BJP Chief Minister) Manohar Lal Khattar-ji has finished all three Ds," Shah said.

Comparing the 10-year stint of the previous Congress government with the present nine-year stint of the BJP-led government in the Centre, Shah said: "Corruption of Rs 12 lakh crore took place during the Congress rule, but the Opposition cannot accuse the Modi government of a single corruption case."

"These nine years of the Modi government are nine years of India's pride, nine years of poor welfare, nine years of India's progress. Post-Covid, the whole world is in the grip of recession. But due to the policies of Modi-ji, the recession has not been able to knock in India. This is a big achievement."

"State needs Modi-Manohar double engine government for the overall development of the state," he said, while asking people to give one more chance to the Modi government.

Taking a dig at Hooda, Shah said: "Mr. Hooda, your government lasted for many years (from 2004 to 2014), you never sent Rs 6,000 directly to the farmers. The Manohar Lal Khattar brought Bhavantar Yojana, you did not bring Bhavantar Yojana. You have not done any work for the farmers."

Shah, who sought votes by folding his hands before the people, claimed that Hooda focused only development of Rohtak but "Manohar Lal Khattar ensured the development of the entire state".

He also paid obeisance at Gurdwara Chilla Sahib in Sirsa along with Chief Minister Khattar.

Ahead of the rally, the government in the state had beefed up security in the town to prevent any protests or disruption in the rally.

At least two dozen IPS officers and more than 3,000 police personnel were deployed to maintain law and order as farmer leaders and their supporters had threatened to stage a protest. However, some of the farmers hoisted black flags atop their residences.

The Haryana Assembly election is all set to be held after next year's Lok Sabha elections. The BJP had won all the 10 Lok Sabha seats from the state in 2019.