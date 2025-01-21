Horticulture college, hockey turf in Naraingarh says Nayab Singh Saini

Chandigarh : In a major boost to education and sports infrastructure in the region, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, on Monday, announced the establishment of a Horticulture College and Hockey Astroturf in stadium in the Naraingarh Assembly constituency. The college will be affiliated with Maharana Pratap Horticulture University, Karnal, and is expected to provide world-class education and research opportunities in the field of horticulture to the youth of the region. Announcing the installation of a Hockey Astroturf at Badagarh stadium, he also stated that high-mast lights will be installed to ensure hockey players can continue their practice sessions even after evening.

The Chief Minister made these announcements while addressing a public meeting at Naraingarh Assembly constituency.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister announced that the state government will review the physical report of ‘Naraian Talab’ and submit it to the Pond Authority to ensure its renovation and restoration. He also declared the four-laning of the road from Patarheri to Shahzadpur - Naraingarh. To improve local infrastructure, the CM allocated Rs 10 crore for the repair and renovation of PWD roads in the constituency. An additional Rs 5 crore was announced for the repair of roads under the Marketing Board. In addition, he also announced Rs 5 crore for the development of villages within the Naraingarh Assembly constituency. He highlighted that community centers have already been constructed in around 45 villages and assured that similar facilities will be provided gradually in the remaining villages.