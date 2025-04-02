How numbers stack up in LS

New Delhi: The NDA holds 293 seats in the Lok Sabha, which has a current strength of 542 MPs. The BJP has often succeeded in garnering support from independent members and smaller parties. Parties in support of Waqf bill

The NDA, led by the BJP, holds a majority in the Lok Sabha, where 272 votes are required to pass legislation. Out of 293 MPs supporting the NDA, the BJP has 240 members, followed by 16 from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), 12 from the Janata Dal (United), seven from the Shiv Sena, five from the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and two each from the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS), the Jana Sena Party (JSP) and seven others.

Opposition parties have strongly opposed the Bill, condemning it as unconstitutional and detrimental to the interests of the Muslim community. Several prominent Muslim organisations have been actively mobilising support against the Bill.

Leading the INDIA bloc's campaign against the Bill, Congress has 99 seats in the Lok Sabha, followed by Samajwadi Party – 37, TMC – 28, DMK – 22, Shiv Sena (UBT) – 9, NCP-SP – 8, CPIM – 4, RJD – 4, AAP – 3, JMM – 3, IUML – 3, and JK National Conference – 2, and 13 others. This brings up the total to 235 against NDA's strong 293.

A few other parties who are yet to reveal their stance are the YSRCP (4 MPs) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (1 MP).