How to Check SSC CGL Tier 1 Results 2024: Step-by-Step Guide

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon announce the results for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 exam.

The exam took place from September 9 to September 24, 2024 at exam centers across India.

After the exam, the SSC released provisional answer keys on October 3, 2024. Candidates could check the answers and raise objections if they thought something was wrong.

They had until October 8, 2024 to do this. After checking the objections, the SSC will release the final answer keys.

This exam helps to select people for Group B and Group C government jobs, with 17,727 positions available. If you pass Tier 1, you will need to take the Tier 2 exam on January 18, 19, and 20, 2025.

Here’s how you can check your results:

1. Go to the SSC website: https://ssc.gov.in

2. Click on the "Results" button.

3. Find the exam name and click on it.

4. Click on "View Results".

5. A list will show up. Look for your name and roll number in it.

6. Download and save the file for later.