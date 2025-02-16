Huge cache explosives seized in Mizoram, two Myanmar nationals held

Seizure of arms, ammunition, and explosives in Mizoram by the security forces continues unabated with 3,000 electric detonators, 700 metres cordtex, and war-like stores recovered on Sunday in the bordering state and two Myanmar nationals apprehended, officials said.

A defence spokesman said that acting on specific intelligence of the presence of explosives and accessories at Vokte Kai areas of border town Zokhawtar in the Champhai district, Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police launched a joint operation and seized the explosives.

Two bike-borne Myanmar nationals were arrested and from their possession recovered 3,000 electric detonators, 700 metres of cordtex and war-like stores.

The apprehended Myanmarese and the recovered items have been handed over to Mizoram Police for further legal action.

Police suspect that the Myanmar nationals are trying to smuggle the explosive materials to their country from Mizoram.

Sunday's seizure of explosive materials is the second such incident in the past two weeks.

On February 3, Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police intercepted two vehicles, apprehended two persons and recovered 800 detonators and 2000 gelatine sticks from their possession.

On February 12, Mizoram Police intercepted a car at Lunglei Bazar in southern Mizoram and recovered two AK-47 rifles, five US-made M4 carbines, 20 magazines, 504 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, and 4,675 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition.

The police personnel also recovered Rs 49,550 in cash, some documents, SIM cards, ATM cards and five mobile phones.

Three persons -- two residents of Mizoram, and one inhabitant of neighbouring Tripura, who were carrying the arms and ammunition in the car, were also arrested.

They belong to the Chakma community.

On January 15, Mizoram police seized a large cache of arms and ammunition from Saithah village in bordering Mamit district, which also shares an unfenced border with Bangladesh.

The arms and ammunition seized include six AK-47 rifles, 10,050 cartridges of AK-47 rifles and 13 magazines.

Police suspect that these arms and ammunition were intended to be smuggled to Bangladesh, where militants or inimical elements might use these weapons for their nefarious activities or violence.

Even as six Mizoram districts -- Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Saitual and Serchhip -- share a 510-km-long unfenced border with Myanmar's Chin state, mountainous Champhai district is the hot spot for smuggling of various drugs, arms and ammunition and various other contraband.

Various drugs, especially heroin and highly addictive methamphetamine tablets, arms and ammunition are often smuggled into the northeastern states of India from Myanmar, which shares a 1,643-km-long unfenced border with four northeastern states -- Arunachal Pradesh (520 km), Manipur (398 km), Nagaland (215 km) and Mizoram (510 km).