Hundreds protest in Delhi over killing of Hindu man in Bangla

New Delhi: The lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh has left India roiled. Hundreds of people protested near Bangladesh's High Commission in New Delhi on Tuesday against the lynching of a Hindu man over allegations of blasphemy that has exacerbated tensions in the country.

The protest, led by members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other Hindu organisations, was called to condemn what they described as atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh and the recent mob lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh.

Factory worker Dipu Chandra Das (27) was beaten and set on fire last week by a crowd that accused him of making derogatory remarks about the Prophet.

At least 10 people have been arrested in connection with his death.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has called Das’ killing “horrendous” and demanded the protection of all minorities in Bangladesh. “India continues to keep a close watch on the evolving situation in Bangladesh. Our officials remain in touch with Bangladesh authorities and have conveyed to them our strong concerns at the attacks on minorities. We have also urged that the perpetrators of the barbaric killing of Das be brought to justice,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal has said.

The lynching has worsened relations between India and its neighbour weeks before Bangladesh holds a parliamentary election, and both countries have suspended visa services.

Tuesday's demonstration, called by Hindu groups, involved people clashing with police personnel as they tried to push through barricades set up near the High Commission, television footage showed.

They also chanted slogans and burnt pictures of Bangladesh leader Yunus, with some holding posters demanding "boycott Bangladesh".

"We needed to raise the voice of Hindus in Bangladesh in Delhi, and we have done that ... as long as even one Hindu is being harmed there, we will be awake and will not stop," a protester said.

Demonstrations were also held in other parts of the country, including Kolkata, Jammu and Srinagar.

The tensions with India come as Bangladesh struggles to deal with domestic unrest over the death of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, who was shot in the head while launching his campaign for February's parliamentary election last week. His killing sparked widespread protests that spiralled into arson and vandalism targeting major media outlets and cultural institutions.

Ties between the two countries have been strained since Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to New Delhi following deadly protests against her last year.