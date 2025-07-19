Hurriyat irrelevant, Kashmiris must look for place in India: Separatist leader Bilal Lone

Srinagar: Bilal Lone, separatist leader and son of slain senior separatist leader Abdul Gani Lone, said on Saturday that the separatist Hurriyat Conference is irrelevant and Kashmiris must look for their space within India.

Bilal Lone is the younger brother of Sajad Gani Lone, former minister and chief of the Peoples Conference (NC).

In an interview today, Bilal Lone said that the separatist Hurriyat Conference is itself responsible for becoming irrelevant, adding that the Hurriyat Conference has become non-functional.

He blamed Pakistan for creating a mess in Kashmir. He said that his change of state owed itself to the motivation of the next generation of Kashmir, whom he urged to see India as India since it is a very big power.

He said the present generation has a right to know the truth about what happened in Kashmir during the last 35 years. He said Kashmiris have to realise that the “politics of exploitation” must stop.

While admitting that the people of Kashmir had reposed their trust in the Hurriyat Conference, Bilal said that at present the Hurriyat is nowhere, and it is time for the people to accept the change.

He said Pakistan made statements, but nothing happened in reality, so Pakistan must play a soothing role in Kashmir’s progress rather than create a mess here.

He claimed that he had no regret for being on the other side, opposing India, but had big regret for failing to achieve anything.

Bilal Lone said his change of stand was not to become the chief minister, but he now stands for a genuine political process.



