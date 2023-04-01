Husband gets 7 years' jail for wife's death by hanging in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP): A Ballia court sentenced a man to seven years' rigorous imprisonment in connection with the death of his wife by hanging, a court counsel said on Saturday.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge II Nitin Kumar Thakur on Friday convicted Ranjit Chauhan for the dowry-related death and also imposed on him a fine of Rs 50,000. On August 11, 2018, Chauhan's wife Saroj was found hanging from a ceiling fan in Chakra village of Pakdi Police Station area, according to Advocate Tribhuvan Nath Yadav.

A case in the matter was registered against Saroj's husband on the complaint of Saroj's father Raghunandan Chauhan.