IAF's Akash Ganga Team Urges Youth To Prioritize Fitness Over Screen Time

The Indian Air Force's prestigious parachute display team, Akash Ganga, delivered a powerful message to young adults during the IAF's 92nd Anniversary celebrations at Marina Beach and Tambaram Air Force Base. Their advice: "Reduce screen time and focus on fitness."



In an exclusive interview with India Today, Parachute Jump Instructor Bhavani Singh offered insights into the team's demanding selection process and shared guidance for aspiring youth. Singh emphasized, "Cut down on screen time. Engage in physical activities like running or going to the gym. Do something that makes you sweat. That's the path to becoming what you aspire to be."

Describing the team's rigorous selection, Singh revealed, "While hundreds participate in the selection process, only a select few make the cut. The training spans seven months, encompassing not just jumping skills but also instructional techniques. After 500 jumps, members qualify for display roles, but the most challenging formations are reserved for those with over 1,000 jumps under their belt."

One such high-risk formation is the Trio, where three parachutists intentionally entangle themselves to form the Tricolour. Singh noted the extreme skill and precision required, stating, "It's a highly dangerous maneuver, performed only by our most experienced jumpers."

When questioned about the sensation of jumping from 8,000 feet at speeds reaching 150 mph, Singh described it as an intense emotional experience. "Fear is always present, but through training, experience, and confidence, we learn to manage and control it effectively," he explained.

The Akash Ganga team's message and insights offer a unique perspective on the balance between technology and physical fitness, while showcasing the extraordinary skills and dedication required in their field. Their anniversary performance not only celebrated the IAF's legacy but also served as an inspiration for India's youth to pursue excellence through discipline and physical fitness.