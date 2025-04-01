IAS Assn reacts strongly to ex-CM’s comments on Dalit officer

Dehradun : IAS Association has expressed strong discontent and outrage over former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat’s controversial remarks regarding a Dalit IAS officer.

Rawat’s comment, which appeared to refer to the officer as a “dog”, has sparked widespread protests, leading the IAS Association to launch a direct challenge against the statement.

The Association made it clear that it would not compromise on the issues of self-respect and dignity. The members announced that they would lodge a formal complaint with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami regarding Rawat’s derogatory remarks.

The incident unfolded after Rawat made a statement in Parliament related to mining issues in Uttarakhand. Following this, Mining Secretary Brijesh Sant issued a report dismissing the allegations raised by Rawat.

In response to Sant’s statement, Rawat sarcastically remarked, “A lion never hunts dogs”, which was widely perceived as an offensive and demeaning comment directed at the Dalit officer.

The comment has triggered a wave of protests across the state, with Dalit organisations taking to the streets to condemn Rawat’s words. The IAS Association, in particular, has decided to confront the issue head-on, preparing for a decisive stand.

The Association labelled Rawat’s statement as an affront to the self-esteem and dignity of its members.

In the meeting chaired by Association President Anand Bardhan at the Secretariat, the members reiterated that every IAS officer, like any other citizen, is entitled to respect and dignity.