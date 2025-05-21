  • Menu
IB chief Tapan Deka gets 1-yr extension

New Delhi: Senior IPS officer Tapan Kumar Deka was on Tuesday given another one-year extension as Intelligence Bureau chief.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in service of Deka as the Director, Intelligence Bureau, for a period of one year till June 2026, the order said.

Deka, who has held the position since 2022, took over as the new chief in 2022.

