IB chief Tapan Deka gets 1-yr extension

Highlights
New Delhi: Senior IPS officer Tapan Kumar Deka was on Tuesday given another one-year extension as Intelligence Bureau chief.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in service of Deka as the Director, Intelligence Bureau, for a period of one year till June 2026, the order said.
Deka, who has held the position since 2022, took over as the new chief in 2022.
